Argentina's Fernandez may wield big influence after presidency

BUENOS AIRES, June 21 Argentina's Cristina
Fernandez will step down as president in December, but her
influence may remain strong enough to impede
investment-friendly reforms in Congress if her ruling party wins
legislative elections in October.
Ending speculation she might run for Congress herself, the
outgoing two-term president is letting her economy minister, the
architect of her interventionist policies, lead the Front for
Victory party's fight to retain control of the House and Senate.
"The candidate is the project," Economy Minister Axel
Kicillof told local radio on Sunday, following the deadline for
candidates to register ahead of the August party primaries.
"Those of us who represent the Front for Victory will be
there to carry on and deepen a project that is now 12 years
old," he said, referring to Fernandez's eight years in power and
the four-year presidency of her predecessor and late husband
Nestor Kirchner.
Argentines will go to the polls on Oct. 25 to elect a new
Congress and president. If Fernandez's allies keep control of
both legislative chambers, it may slow any market-friendly
reform efforts by the next president, who is scheduled to take
office on Dec. 10.
The government's fiscal accounts have deteriorated under
Fernandez, who is barred from seeking a third consecutive term
in October but may run for the presidency again in four years,
while heavy-handed trade and currency controls have slowed the
economy to a crawl.
Fernandez's son Maximo Kirchner, leader of his mother's "La
Campora" activist youth organization, is running to represent
the southern province of Santa Cruz in Congress.
Front-running presidential candidate Daniel Scioli, who is a
member of Fernandez's party but favors a more pro-market
approach to policy, has named Fernandez's top legal advisor,
Carlos Zannini, as his running mate.
"Zannini's nomination together with the packing of Front for
Victory legislative tickets with 'Cristinista' hard-liners will
affect investors' perceptions about policy change," said Ignacio
Labaqui, an analyst with Medley Global Advisors.
"Scioli's ability to make a clean break from Cristina might
be negatively affected by her influence after the end of her
presidential term," Labaqui said.
A Congress loyal to Fernandez could also hamper her
successor's efforts to put the country's 2002 sovereign debt
default behind it. The country is in a protracted legal battle
with bondholders who rejected the roughly 70 percent reduction
in payment terms offered by Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings.
Argentina defaulted again last year when a U.S. judge barred
it from paying restructured bonds without settling with the
"holdout" investors.
(Editing by Paul Simao)