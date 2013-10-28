版本:
Argentine opposition leads in midterm vote-partial count

BUENOS AIRES Oct 27 Argentina's opposition won the Buenos Aires province and other key districts in Sunday's midterm congressional election, according to partial results, Interior Minister Florencio Randazzo said on Sunday.

