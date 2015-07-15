Elliott's Singer says Argentina damaging itself, on "sad path"

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
NEW YORK, July 15 Paul Singer, head of hedge fund Elliott Management, said Wednesday that Argentina was imposing more damage on itself by not paying bondholders and that the country was on a "sad path."
"They are imposing damage on themselves way out of proportion" with paying the debt costs, Singer said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York.
Through its NML Capital affiliate, Elliott has been leading a group of investors, also including Aurelius Capital Management, seeking full repayment on Argentine bonds they own. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.