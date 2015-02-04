UPDATE 3-Argentina's YPF sells $500 mln in bonds, 1st int'l sale since default

(New throughout, adds results of sale)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 4 Argentina's state-run energy
company YPF sold $500 million of bonds on Wednesday, a
third less than it had offered in its first international debt
sale since the South American country tipped into default in
July.
YPF's 2018 and 2024 notes fetched yields of 8.5 percent and
8.95 percent respectively. Local traders said YPF received
offers for up to $1 billion in debt, but many were for higher
yields than it would accept.
"Although the demand was higher than the maximum we were
authorized to issue, we decided to take the amount that best
combined financial cost and placement, consistent with our
serious financing strategy," YPF Chief Financial Officer Daniel
Gonzalez said in a statement.
Argentina needs to ramp up production from its vast but
barely tapped Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas resource in order to
reverse a gaping energy sector trade deficit that is pressuring
low foreign reserves.
Before the sale, Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich said during
his daily news conference the $750 million bond offering "was
aimed at boosting investment volumes in the context of becoming
energy independent.".
Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco
Itau Argentina were acting as lead mandate banks in
the sale, and the securities are listed in Luxembourg and Buenos
Aires, Thomson Reuters' IFR reported.
Argentina has the world's second largest shale gas resources
and fourth largest shale oil resources but officials say
financing is beyond the reach of state-controlled energy firm
YPF and regional governments.
Chevron Corp, Petronas, Royal Dutch Shell
and Total SA have dipped their toes in but
their initial investments fall short of putting Argentina on the
path to energy independence. Chinese energy giant Sinopec signed
a preliminary agreement on Jan. 28 to develop projects in Vaca
Muerta.
Last year, the Argentina's oil and natural gas imports
exceeded its energy sector exports by more than $6 billion.
On Wednesday, a government stimulus programme to increase
production and bolster exports kicked in, with producers set to
receive a maximum $3 per barrel subsidy when quarterly output
exceeds a government-set base level.
Exporters will receive up to an additional $2 for every
barrel of crude oil shipped abroad.
The stimulus package was part of a mid-January deal between
the federal government, oil-producing regions and energy
companies in a government-led drive to keep oil production
steady while global oil prices hit six-year lows.
