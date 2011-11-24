Argentine protesters disrupt Apache natgas plant

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Mapuche community wants U.S. energy firm to leave
* Neuquen province home to large shale resources
BUENOS AIRES Nov 24 Indigenous protesters disrupted operations at an Argentine natural gas processing plant operated by U.S.-based Apache Corp (APA.N), a company source said on Thursday.
The Mapuche Indian protesters, who want the company to leave the area, managed to halt activity at the plant in Neuquen province on Monday. It has been operating at partial capacity since then.
"They're stopping people from getting in. Work is continuing, but with difficulty. At the moment, the plant's operating at 70 percent capacity and we hope this will be resolved soon," the source said, asking not to be named.
Apache is one of the biggest energy companies active in Neuquen, where huge resources of non-conventional natural gas and oil have been found, raising hopes for a transformation in the country's energy industry. [ID:nN12163720]
Neuquen, Argentina's most important gas-producing province, accounts for between 45 percent and 50 percent of total output of the fuel.
Argentine natural gas production has been declining since 2004, reaching 47 million cubic meters last year compared with 50.6 million in 2003, according to data from the Argentine Institute of Petroleum and Gas (IAPG). (Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Helen Popper, editing by W Simon ) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4510 2505; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.