FACTBOX-Argentina's oil-refining capacity

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 Reluctance to invest hefty sums in Argentine oil-refining means the country's fuel imports may keep rising despite government incentives that should boost gasoline and diesel output next year.

Under the Refino Plus program, energy companies are being offered tax breaks and price incentives to entice them to step up gasoline and diesel output as the nation's eight main refineries operate at full capacity to meet sizzling demand.

Here are details of capacity at Argentina's eight main oil refineries: REFINERY COMPANY CAPACITY

CMD BPD La Plata YPF 30,000 188,000 Buenos Aires Shell 18,000 113,000 Lujan de Cuyo YPF 16,800 106,000 Campana Pan American Energy 14,000 88,000 San Lorenzo Oil Combustibles 8,000 50,000 Bahia Blanca Petrobras 4,850 31,000 Campo Duran Refinor 4,150 26,000 Plaza Huincul YPF 4,000 25,000 TOTAL 99,800 627,000 CMD = cubic meters per day BPD = barrels per day Source: Energy Secretariat, companies (Compiled by Helen Popper; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)