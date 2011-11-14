版本:
UPDATE 1-Argentine energy workers call 24-hour strike

 * Walkout to hit Neuquen, Rio Negro and La Pampa provinces
 * Union leader says one-day strike will affect production
  (Adds quote, background)
 BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 Argentine oil and natural
gas industry workers will start a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in
one of the country's most important energy-producing areas, a
union leader said.
 Guillermo Pereyra, secretary-general of the regional branch
of the Private Oil and Gas Union, told Reuters the protest to
demand improved working conditions would begin at 8 p.m. local
time (2300 GMT) in the provinces of Neuquen, Rio Negro and La
Pampa.
 Companies including YPF (YPFD.BA) -- the local unit of
Spain's Repsol (REP.MC), France's Total (TOTF.PA) and Apache
Corp (APA.N) operate in the Neuquen basin area that straddles
the three provinces.
 "We agreed on a total strike for 24 hours ... affecting
production," Pereyra said.
 A series of strikes in the southern province of Santa Cruz
hit Argentina's oil output earlier this year. Inflation running
at an annual rate of more than 20 percent, is fueling labor
unrest in the South American country.
 YPF, Argentina's largest oil and gas company, confirmed
shale energy resources of nearly 1 billion barrels of oil
equivalent in Neuquen province last week. [ID:nN1E7A725Y]
 (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Helen Popper;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
 (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4318 0655; Reuters
Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))

