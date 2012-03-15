UK says backs Falkland islanders' right to drill for oil

LONDON, March 15 Britain said on Thursday
it supported the rights of Falkland islanders to exploit their
oil reserves after Argentina said it would take legal action
against companies involved in energy exploration around the
South Atlantic islands.
"Hydrocarbon exploration is a legitimate commercial venture
and the British government supports the rights of the Falkland
islanders to develop their hydrocarbons sector," a spokesman for
Britain's Foreign Office said.
"This right is an integral part of the right of
self-determination, which is expressly contained in the
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," he added,
referring to a United Nations' treaty.
Argentina and Britain went to war 30 years ago over the
disputed islands.
"We want to have a full and friendly relationship with
Argentina, as neighbours in the South Atlantic, but we will not
negotiate away the human and political rights of the Falkland
Islands' people," the Foreign Office spokesman said.
He said there could be no negotiations on the sovereignty of
the Falkland Islands unless the 3,000 islanders wanted them.