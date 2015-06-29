UPDATE 2-UK slams Argentine plan to seize Falklands oil driller assets

(Adds quotes from British foreign office minister)
By Andrew Osborn and William James
LONDON, June 29 Britain on Monday accused
Argentina of a politically motivated and illegal attack on the
nascent oil industry around the disputed Falkland Islands, after
Buenos Aires said it would seek to seize the assets of drillers
operating in region.
On Saturday, a federal judge in Tierra del Fuego ordered the
seizure of $156 million in bank accounts, boats and other
property belonging to six European and U.S. oil companies
operating in the islands.
Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman was quoted in the
local press on Sunday as saying his country intended to pursue
the case as part of its claim to the islands' sovereignty.
Britain, which counts the islands as one of its overseas
territories, rejects any such Argentine claims.
"This politically motivated decision to target company
assets is a wholly unacceptable attempt to exercise
extra-territorial jurisdiction, and has no legal justification
whatsoever," said British foreign office minister Hugo Swire.
He said Argentina was conducting a "flagrant and
unacceptable campaign to strangle the Falkland Islands
hydrocarbons industry."
"This action, aimed at British and international oil and gas
companies, has dangerous implications for global business."
The companies named in the judge's order were Premier Oil
Plc, Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd, Rockhopper
Exploration Plc, Noble Energy Inc and Edison
International Spa. They declined to comment.
Argentina claims sovereignty over the South Atlantic islands
which it calls the Malvinas, located about 435 miles (700 km)
off the coast of Tierra del Fuego. They are inhabited by around
3,000 people, the overwhelming majority of whom say they wish to
remain living in a British overseas territory.
Britain and Argentina fought a short war over the disputed
archipelago in 1982, after the then Argentine military
dictatorship seized the islands by force, and tensions have
flared again in recent years with the discovery of oil deposits.
Argentina has promised to resolve the dispute through
diplomacy. But the country faces elections in October ahead of
which politicians often ramp up rhetoric.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and by
Maximiliano Rizzi in Buenos Aires and Rosalba O'Brien in Chile;
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Chris Reese)