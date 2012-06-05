Argentine grains farmers seen nationalizing strike

* Buenos Aires province raises property taxes
* Farmers in the province freeze grains sales in protest
* Growers meet to discuss possible nationwide strike
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, June 5 Argentine growers are
expected to extend a freeze on grains sales in Buenos Aires
province to include the whole country in protest at a local tax
hike, a source at a leading farm group said on Tuesday.
Buenos Aires growers started a nine-day strike on Saturday
over a recently-approved property tax increase, which they say
will sap profits and force some farmers to sell their fields.
The provincial sales strike has raised concern among
exporters eager to keep shipments flowing from Argentina, the
world's No. 2 corn and No. 3 soybean supplier.
Also ranked by interventionist government policies such corn
and wheat export curbs, leaders of the South American country's
four main farm groups hunkered down in a closed-door meeting to
decide whether to take the provincial protest nationwide.
The Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA), one of Argentina's
principal farm chambers, is arguing to expand the strike beyond
Buenos Aires, a source at the federation told Reuters.
"The proposal is for a national protest from Wednesday to
Wednesday, not just against the tax increase but the other
unresolved complaints as well," the federation source said.
"There's quite strong support among the other (farm) groups."
Grains trucks flowed at a normal pace into Argentina's main
port of Rosario, Santa Fe province, on Monday and Tuesday. But
industry sources said the sales freeze slowed business at the
port of Bahia Blanca in Buenos Aires province.
"The odds are pretty high that the strike will go national,"
said one Buenos Aires farmer who asked not to be named.
"The farmers are not in a good mood. We are being hit at too
many points at once," said the grower.
Thanks to its fertile Pampas farm belt, bigger than the
entire size of France, Argentina is also the world's No. 1
exporter of soyoil, used for cooking and in the booming biofuels
sector, and soymeal, used as animal feed.
Harvest estimates for the 2011/12 crop year have been cut
due to extreme weather swings, starting with a December-January
drought that parched fields at the height of the Southern
Hemisphere summer and ending with the heaviest May rains in a
century, which flooded those same fields.
Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli needs more tax revenue
to help shore up provincial finances ahead of a possible 2015
presidential run. He is seen by Wall Street as the best hope for
a market-friendly leader to succeed President Cristina Fernandez
at the end of her second term.
Scioli says he'll run if Fernandez, who has increased the
state's role in the economy, does not seek a change in the
constitution to allow her to seek a third term.
Scioli says the tax hike is structured "progressively",
exempting 62 percent of the province's farms and granting
exemptions for growers in the remaining 38 percent who were hit
hard by drought and flooding during the 2011/12 season.
Argentina's Agriculture Ministry expects soy output of 41.5
million tonnes this season after the dry spell dashed
early-season hopes of a bumper crop. Corn production is seen by
the ministry at 20.1 million tonnes, way under the record 30
million tonnes originally forecast.
Export companies with operations in Argentina include
Cargill, Bunge and Noble.