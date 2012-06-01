UPDATE 2-Farmers call strike as Argentine tax bill passes

* Lawmakers in top grains province approve land tax hike
* Farmers to halt grain sales from Saturday for nine days
* Soybean, corn growers say tax hike will erode profits
By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, May 31 Growers in Argentina's top
agricultural province will halt sales of grains for nine days to
protest against a tax hike passed by the local Congress on
Thursday, threatening corn and soy exports from a leading global
exporter.
Cash-strapped Buenos Aires province is the country's biggest
producer of soybeans, corn and wheat, and the protest might
affect grain shipments if exporters run short on stocks. Ports
and soy-crushing plants usually have several days supplies.
Farmers said they would freeze sales of grains and livestock
from Saturday to June 10 over the provincial government's push
to raises taxes on the region's fertile farmland, a step they
say will put some growers out of business.
"Today is an unfortunate day that's ended with the start of
the strike measure that we'd sought to avoid to the very last,"
Hugo Biolcati, head of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), said
outside the provincial Congress in the city of La Plata.
The SRA was among four groups that led months of
anti-government protests over a hike in export taxes in 2008,
one of the biggest challenges of President Cristina Fernandez's
five-year rule. The crisis shook local financial markets and
pushed international food prices up as exports dried up.
Dozens of farmers, some shouting and waving the
white-and-blue national flag, demonstrated in front of the
legislature as lawmakers passed the tax increase bill, which
Governor Daniel Scioli says is long overdue and will not hurt
most growers.
Scioli, seen on Wall Street as a possible market-friendly
successor to Fernandez in a 2015 presidential election, says
rural land valuations have not been adjusted since 1955 and
should reflect the huge price rises of recent years.
Strong global demand for Argentina's grains and biodiesel
shipments has pumped up the cost of farmland in the South
American nation, the world's top supplier of soyoil and meal and
the No. 2 corn provider after the United States.
Members of Scioli's government played down the impact of the
tax hike and said growers who have lost crops this season to
drought and - more recently - flooding would not see their tax
bills rising.
"I'm urging the farmers to rethink this and I'm inviting
them to try and resume talks on this," said Gustavo Arrieta, the
country's farming minister.
Scioli, a mild-mannered centrist member of Fernandez's
Peronist party, has said he would like to run for president in
2015 if Fernandez's allies do not try to change the constitution
to allow her to seek a third term.
Keeping the vast province's finances afloat at a time of
slowing revenue growth and double-digit inflation will prove
crucial to Scioli's popularity, but he will also be keen to
avoid a messy conflict with the farmers.
Many of Argentina's provinces are running budget deficits
and struggling to pay wages and providers on time, partly due to
reduced transfers from the central government.