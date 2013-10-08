Argentina's Fernandez has hematoma removed from brain

| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 8 Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez had surgery on Tuesday to remove blood from the
surface of her brain, sidelining her three weeks ahead of a key
mid-term election and at the apex of a rancorous court battle
with the nation's "holdout" creditors.
The president's condition, described as a subdural hematoma,
came from hitting her head in a fall in August. The operation,
from which she is expected to fully recover, involves draining
blood that has pooled between the brain and the skull.
On Saturday she was told to rest for a month due to her
condition. The surgery was announced on Monday after the
60-year-old leader complained of tingling in her left arm.
Supporters, some carrying signs that said "Hang In There
Cristina" and "The Country Is With You," gathered outside the
Fundacion Favaloro hospital, where the surgery was being
conducted.
The operation comes at a sensitive time for her
administration, with Argentines griping about double-digit
inflation and government-imposed currency controls that have
clamped down on access to U.S. dollars as part of an effort to
halt capital flight.
The president's policies promote economic growth at the cost
of inflation clocked by private economists at about 25 percent
per year, one of the highest rates in the world.
When she became ill on Saturday, Fernandez was in campaign
mode, making speeches on behalf of political allies running in
the Oct. 27 mid-term primary, an election that will determine
whether her coalition remains in control of Congress in her
final two years as leader of the grains-exporting country.
Fernandez, who was re-elected in 2011 on promises of
increasing the role of government in Latin America's No. 3
economy, is also embroiled in a legal battle against holdout
bond investors who declined to participate in Argentina's 2005
and 2010 debt restructurings and are suing for full repayment.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a
preliminary appeal filed by Argentina in the case, which could
go on for another year after more than a decade of bouncing
around the U.S. federal courts.
World markets are watching the case for the implications it
might have on future sovereign debt restructurings.
The International Monetary Fund has voiced fear that if
Argentina is forced to pay the holdouts the $1.3 billion they
are demanding, it would make it more difficult for cash-strapped
countries to renegotiate their bond obligations.