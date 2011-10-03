Fiat cuts output at Argentine unit-union spokesman

* Fiat cuts production due to high inventories in Brazil

* About 400 workers told to temporarily stop duties

BUENOS AIRES Oct 3 The Argentine unit of Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI trimmed production by cutting a work shift due to high inventories in top export market Brazil, a union spokesman said on Monday.

Brazil's booming auto market has been key for Fiat and other carmakers, but the companies have recently scaled back due to high inventories and signs of cooling demand in Brazil after a red-hot first half of the year.[ID:nN1E7840R3]

Fiat's plant in Cordoba, Argentina, which exports about 85 percent of its vehicles to Brazil, stopped a production line shift, said Leonardo Almada, a spokesman for Argentina's Mechanics and Auto Transport Union.

As a result, about 400 workers have temporarily stopped working at the plant, Almada said. Fiat is expected to close the plant for one day on Friday as part of the cutback, he said.

A Fiat spokesman in Argentina declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis, writing by Luis Andres Henao; editing by John Wallace)