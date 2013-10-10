Argentina extends gasoline price cap for 45 days

BUENOS AIRES Oct 10 Argentina will continue to
limit fuel prices for an additional 45 days following a
six-month price cap that was set to expire this week, the
official gazette announced on Thursday, as the government
struggles to contain double-digit inflation ahead of
congressional elections later this month.
The cap could hurt profitability at energy companies, whose
costs are rising along with one of the world's highest inflation
rates.
Private-sector analysts expect Argentina's inflation rate to
close the year at about 25 percent on an annual basis, though
official estimates, which are widely seen as untrustworthy, put
that figure at about 10 percent.
Argentina will hold mid-term congressional elections on Oct.
27, with recent polls indicating President Cristina Fernandez's
administration could lose its control of Congress.
Inflation has been a key contributor to a decline in
Fernandez's popularity, which currently hovers at about 34
percent, less than half of what it reached in October 2011,
according to data from local consulting group Management & Fit.