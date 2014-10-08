Argentina says natural gas deal reached with Russia's Gazprom

BUENOS AIRES Oct 8 State-controlled Russian
energy company Gazprom OAO plans to invest in
Argentina's natural gas sector, the South American country's
industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Debora Giorgi said in a statement that she met in Russia
with Gazprom head Alexey Miller, who told her a "confidential"
deal had been reached with Argentine state-run energy company
YPF SA to explore for and produce gas in Argentina.
"It is estimated the investment will be of $1 billion
dollars, to start with," the statement said, without clarifying
whether the entire amount would be provided by Gazprom or
divided with YPF.
A YPF press official had no comment on the industry
ministry's statement and no one from Gazprom was immediately
available for comment.
On Tuesday, Gazprom put a statement on its website saying
that Miller met Giorgi in St. Petersburg.
"The meeting participants looked at the development
prospects for the bilateral cooperation in the gas sector, with
an emphasis on exploration and production of gas from Argentine
gas fields," the Gazprom statement said.
A Gazprom deal would be the second major investment for
Argentina after Chevron Corp agreed last year to invest
$1.24 billion into the promising Vaca Muerta, or Dead Cow, shale
formation in Patagonia.
Other oil companies drilling in Vaca Muerta include Royal
Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp.
Argentina is keen to reverse a costly energy deficit that is
pressuring foreign reserves as Latin America's No. 3 economy is
hit by fallout from the government's July bond default.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein. Editing by Andre Grenon)