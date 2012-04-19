UPDATE 2-Argentina cuts soy, corn output estimates

* Government trims soy outlook to 42.9 mln tonnes
* Grains exchange keeps soy view at 44 mln tonnes, for now
* Farm sector key to economy Argentina
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, April 19 Argentina cut its
official estimates for this season's soy and corn crops, citing
bad weather, while a top grains exchange said
lower-than-expected yields may force it to trim its expectations
as well.
Argentina, the world's second largest exporter of corn and
third largest supplier of soybeans, is set to produce 42.9
million tonnes of soy and 20.3 million tonnes of corn in this
crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.
Factoring in damage done by recent hail storms and a
six-week drought that parched the Pampas in December and
January, the government cut its estimates from a previous 44
million and 21.2 million tonnes respectively.
Crop estimates are important not only for Argentina, which
gets tax revenue from the farm sector, but for the world, which
is counting on the South American country to help meet rising
food demand over the decades ahead.
Also on Thursday, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said that
while it was holding its soy output forecast unchanged for now,
there may be cuts over the weeks ahead.
"We are maintaining our national output projection at 44
million tonnes," the exchange said in it weekly crop report.
"But considering that the yields being harvested in several
regions of the country are not meeting expectations, it may be
necessary to make another adjustment to projected volume."
Argentine farmers have brought in 37 percent of their
2011/12 soy and 39 percent of their corn, the exchange said. It
expects a 20.8 million tonne corn harvest this season.
Argentina is also the world's largest exporter of soymeal,
used as animal feed, and soyoil, which is used for cooking and
in the booming international biofuels sector.
Private estimates show about 5 percent of Argentina's tax
revenue comes from grains exports. The country needs all the
revenue it can get as economic growth slows due to global
sluggishness, lower demand from key trade partner Brazil and
import and currency controls that weigh on local production.
Grains exporters with operations in Argentina include
Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd, Molinos Rio de la Plata
, Noble Group Ltd and Louis Dreyfus.
DROUGHT, THEN HAIL
"The cut in projected output is due in part to the fact that
some soy areas couldn't be planted due to weather conditions,"
the Agriculture Ministry said in its monthly crop report,
referring to the drought that hit during the December and early
January dog days of the Southern Hemisphere summer.
Heavy rains and hailstorms have also damaged yields over the
last month, the report added.
With 29 percent of this season's soybeans already collected,
"yields in almost all growing areas are lower than originally
expected," the report added.
The 2011/12 corn crop is now expected to come in 11.7
percent lighter than last season's harvest, according to the
ministry's report.
Thursday's revised soy output forecast would mark a 12.2
percent decline from the previous crop year, the ministry said.
Early this month, the Rosario grains exchange cut its
2011/12 soy harvest forecast to 43.1 million tonnes from an
earlier 44.5 million, saying that the downgrade better reflected
the extent of drought damage.
Rosario analysts also shaved their 2011/12 corn crop
forecast to 19.7 million tonnes from 19.8 million.