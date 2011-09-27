Argentine Quequen grains port blocked by protest

* Local residents demand change to municipal boundaries

* Quequen is Argentina's No. 3 grains export hub

* Trucks blocked from unloading but shipments not delayed

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 Protesting residents blocked Argentina's third largest grains port on Tuesday in a dispute over municipal boundaries, local sources said.

The protest was blocking trucks from arriving to Quequen, but no shipment delays have been reported at the port, used by major global grains exporters including Cargill [CARG.UL] and Louis Dreyfus to ship corn, wheat and other agricultural products.

Protesting residents "blocked access to the port" to press their demands with provincial authorities, said Alberto Ramirez head of a port industry group.

"In cases where there's stock, ships are being loaded but the fact is that trucks are not able to unload on docks and stocks are limited," Ramirez said, adding that if the protest drags on, it could halt operations at the port.

Local residents calling for changes to municipal boundaries threw picket lines and blocked the port earlier this year. [ID:nN19209262]

Protest leaders could not be immediately reached for comment. Quequen -- located in the south of Buenos Aires province -- is Argentina's third most important grains export port after top grains hub Rosario and Bahia Blanca.

Argentina is the world's top soyoil and soymeal exporter and the No.2 corn supplier after the United States. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by David Gregorio)