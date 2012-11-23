版本:
Argentine soy crush strikers return to work at three plants

BUENOS AIRES Nov 23 Argentine oilseed-crushing workers ended a brief strike in three of four soy-processing plants in the Rosario port area on Friday while negotiations with export company Bunge continued, union official Hugo Lopez told Reuters.

Union leaders will soon start annual wage negotiations that are often arduous, with inflation running at more than 20 percent per year, according to private estimates.

