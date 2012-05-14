Farms in main Argentina grains province to strike

BUENOS AIRES May 14 Farmers in Argentina's main agricultural province will hold a strike this week against a proposed tax increase, but the planned five-day halt in crop sales should not slow exports from the country.

Growers in Buenos Aires province - which produces most of Argentina's corn, soy and wheat - say a land tax hike proposal expected to be approved on Wednesday by local lawmakers will hurt already precarious profits and drive some out of business.

The planned Wednesday-through-Sunday halt in local grains sales will not slow exports, even though Argentina is in the middle of its key soy and corn harvests. But growers say they may extend the strike if lawmakers impose higher taxes.

The country is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, its No. 2 corn supplier and its biggest source of soymeal used to feed cattle in China's booming beef industry. It is also the No. 1 exporter of soyoil, used for cooking and in making biofuels.

High world soy prices have helped jack up land values in Argentina. But farmers, still hurting from a drought that parched key Pampas growing areas in December and January, say the tax increase would force some of them to sell their fields.

"They want to revalue the land by up to 400 percent and base real estate tax rates on the new valuations," said Fabian Martin, who operates a small farm in the town of Carlos Casares, Buenos Aires province. "It would smash us."

The provincial Senate passed the tax hike bill last week and the lower house Chamber of Deputies, based in provincial capital La Plata, is expected to approve the measure this week.

Influential farm groups such as the Argentine Rural Society held a similar commercial strike last week in protest of the tax measure. Society chief Hugo Biolcati said this week's protest will include cattle ranchers as well as grains farms.

Export companies with operations in Argentina - such as Cargill, Bunge and Noble - will watch to see if the commercial strike is continued past Sunday or spreads to other provinces.

Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and corn exports.

But President Cristina Fernandez, who has feuded for years with the farm sector over state-centric policies such as the curbs her government puts on corn and wheat exports, would not be able to force farmers to resume selling agricultural products should the strike spread past Buenos Aires.

Widespread farmer protests against soy export taxes disrupted grain exports in 2008 and 2009. Those farm strikes rattled the government of Fernandez, who nonetheless went on to win a landslide re-election in 2011 based on strong growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

The expansion has slowed since then and Fernandez's popularity has slipped as Argentina gets hit by fallout from Europe's financial mess and slackening demand from key trade partner Brazil. But the opposition remains divided and she got strong congressional support this month for nationalizing the country's biggest oil company, YPF.

Soybeans are a key source of government revenue thanks to a 35-percent export tax. World demand has grown fast enough that Argentine farmers have been able to turn a profit nonetheless. But they worry that if the tax hike is approved in Buenos Aires, other provinces will follow.

"Of course the land is more valuable, but you only realize that when you sell your fields," said a grower in neighboring Cordoba province, who asked not to be named. "Sooner or later the same thing will happen to us, and to stop selling our crops will be the best way to call attention to the problem."