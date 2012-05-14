UPDATE 1-Farms in main Argentina grains province to strike

* Buenos Aires produces most of Argentina's soy, corn
* Entre Rios farmers also protesting higher taxes
* December-January drought damaged soy yields, corn hit too
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, May 14 Farmers in Argentina's main
agricultural province will call a strike this week against a
proposed tax increase, but the planned five-day halt in crop
sales should have little impact on exports.
Growers in Buenos Aires province - which produces most of
Argentina's corn, soy and wheat - say a land tax hike proposal
expected to be approved on We dnesday by local lawmakers will
hurt already precarious profits and drive some out of business.
The country is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, its No. 2
corn supplier and biggest source of soymeal used to feed cattle
in China's booming beef industry. It is also the No. 1 exporter
of soyoil, used for cooking and making biofuels.
The Wednesday-through-Sunday suspension in local grains
sales will be too short to have a noticeable impact on
international shipments, analysts say, even though Argentina is
in the middle of its key soy and corn harvests.
But growers may extend the strike if lawmakers go ahead with
the tax plan, raising the threat of protests that could slow
global supply.
Growers in Entre Rios, Argentina's fourth biggest soy
producing province, will also suspend sales in the second half
of next week to protest a similar tax proposal there, according
to the local chapter of the FAA farm federation.
Buenos Aires growers halted grains sales Wednesday through
Sunday last week over the tax hike bill. That did not stop the
provincial Senate from approving the bill and sending it to the
lower house for a vote this week. Nor did it slow soy exports as
traders dipped into their reserve stocks.
Export companies with operations in Argentina - such as
Cargill, Bunge and Noble - will watch
to see if this week's commercial strikes continue past Sunday or
spread to other farm provinces such as Cordoba and Santa Fe.
High world soy prices have helped jack up land values in
Argentina. But farmers, still hurting from a drought that
parched key Pampas growing areas in December and January, say
the tax increase would force some of them to sell their fields.
"They want to revalue the land by up to 400 percent and base
real estate tax rates on the new valuations," said Fabian
Martin, who operates a small farm in the town of Carlos Casares,
Buenos Aires province. "It would smash us."
Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where
double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some
strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government
intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and
corn exports.
But President Cristina Fernandez, who has feuded for years
with the farm sector over state-centric policies such as the
curbs her government puts on corn and wheat exports, would not
be able to force farmers to resume selling agricultural products
should the strike continue past Sunday.
Widespread farmer protests against soy export taxes
disrupted grain exports in 2008 and 2009. Those strikes rattled
the government of Fernandez, who nonetheless went on to win a
landslide re-election in 2011 based on strong growth in Latin
America's No. 3 economy.
The expansion has slowed since then and Fernandez's
popularity has slipped as Argentina gets hit by fallout from
Europe's financial mess and slackening demand from key trade
partner Brazil. But the opposition remains divided and she got
strong congressional support this month for nationalizing the
country's biggest oil company, YPF.
The drought, which hit during the December-January dog days
of the Southern Hemisphere summer, reduced soy yields by 23
percent this year compared with last year's harvest, the
country's CREA growers association said on Monday.
The Agriculture Ministry expects a soy crop of 42.9 million
tonnes this year, far under the 50 million tonnes it projected
at the start of the season.
Soybeans are a key source of state revenue thanks to a
35-percent export tax. World demand has grown fast enough that
Argentine farmers have been able to turn a profit nonetheless.
But they worry that if tax hikes are approved in Buenos Aires
and Entre Rios, other provinces will follow.
"Of course the land is more valuable, but you only realize
that when you sell your fields," said a grower in neighboring
Cordoba province, who asked not to be named. "Sooner or later
the same thing will happen to us, and to stop selling our crops
will be the best way to call attention to the problem."