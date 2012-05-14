UPDATE 1-Farms in main Argentina grains province to strike

* Buenos Aires produces most of Argentina's soy, corn

* Entre Rios farmers also protesting higher taxes

* December-January drought damaged soy yields, corn hit too

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, May 14 Farmers in Argentina's main agricultural province will call a strike this week against a proposed tax increase, but the planned five-day halt in crop sales should have little impact on exports.

Growers in Buenos Aires province - which produces most of Argentina's corn, soy and wheat - say a land tax hike proposal expected to be approved on We dnesday by local lawmakers will hurt already precarious profits and drive some out of business.

The country is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, its No. 2 corn supplier and biggest source of soymeal used to feed cattle in China's booming beef industry. It is also the No. 1 exporter of soyoil, used for cooking and making biofuels.

The Wednesday-through-Sunday suspension in local grains sales will be too short to have a noticeable impact on international shipments, analysts say, even though Argentina is in the middle of its key soy and corn harvests.

But growers may extend the strike if lawmakers go ahead with the tax plan, raising the threat of protests that could slow global supply.

Growers in Entre Rios, Argentina's fourth biggest soy producing province, will also suspend sales in the second half of next week to protest a similar tax proposal there, according to the local chapter of the FAA farm federation.

Buenos Aires growers halted grains sales Wednesday through Sunday last week over the tax hike bill. That did not stop the provincial Senate from approving the bill and sending it to the lower house for a vote this week. Nor did it slow soy exports as traders dipped into their reserve stocks.

Export companies with operations in Argentina - such as Cargill, Bunge and Noble - will watch to see if this week's commercial strikes continue past Sunday or spread to other farm provinces such as Cordoba and Santa Fe.

High world soy prices have helped jack up land values in Argentina. But farmers, still hurting from a drought that parched key Pampas growing areas in December and January, say the tax increase would force some of them to sell their fields.

"They want to revalue the land by up to 400 percent and base real estate tax rates on the new valuations," said Fabian Martin, who operates a small farm in the town of Carlos Casares, Buenos Aires province. "It would smash us."

Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and corn exports.

But President Cristina Fernandez, who has feuded for years with the farm sector over state-centric policies such as the curbs her government puts on corn and wheat exports, would not be able to force farmers to resume selling agricultural products should the strike continue past Sunday.

Widespread farmer protests against soy export taxes disrupted grain exports in 2008 and 2009. Those strikes rattled the government of Fernandez, who nonetheless went on to win a landslide re-election in 2011 based on strong growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

The expansion has slowed since then and Fernandez's popularity has slipped as Argentina gets hit by fallout from Europe's financial mess and slackening demand from key trade partner Brazil. But the opposition remains divided and she got strong congressional support this month for nationalizing the country's biggest oil company, YPF.

The drought, which hit during the December-January dog days of the Southern Hemisphere summer, reduced soy yields by 23 percent this year compared with last year's harvest, the country's CREA growers association said on Monday.

The Agriculture Ministry expects a soy crop of 42.9 million tonnes this year, far under the 50 million tonnes it projected at the start of the season.

Soybeans are a key source of state revenue thanks to a 35-percent export tax. World demand has grown fast enough that Argentine farmers have been able to turn a profit nonetheless. But they worry that if tax hikes are approved in Buenos Aires and Entre Rios, other provinces will follow.

"Of course the land is more valuable, but you only realize that when you sell your fields," said a grower in neighboring Cordoba province, who asked not to be named. "Sooner or later the same thing will happen to us, and to stop selling our crops will be the best way to call attention to the problem."