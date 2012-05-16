Argentine province set to hike taxes, farmers strike

* Five-day grains sales halt not expected to slow exports
* If extended past Sunday, strike could hit shipments
* Buenos Aires province seen hiking land taxes
* Growers say proposed tax hike would be crippling
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, May 16 Lawmakers loyal to
President Cristina Fernandez scurried to gather the votes
needed to raise land taxes in Argentina's No. 1 grains province
on Wed nesday, while farmers went on strike to fight the
proposal.
Industry insiders do not expect the planned five-day
suspension of grains sales by Buenos Aires farmers to slow
exports from Argentina, the world's third-biggest soybean
supplier. But if lawmakers approve the tax hike, more protests
could follow and international shipments could be disrupted.
Argentina is also the world's No. 2 corn supplier and its
biggest source of soymeal, which is used to feed cattle in
China's booming beef industry. It is also the No. 1 exporter of
soyoil, used for cooking and making biofuels.
Most of Argentina's grains output comes from Buenos Aires,
located at the heart of the country's vast Pampas farm belt. The
push to increase tax revenue comes as Argentina's economy slows
under the weight of Europe's financial mess and slackening
demand from key trade partner Brazil.
In provincial capital La Plata, the Chamber of Deputies had
been expected to easily pass the measure on Wednesday after it
sailed through the Senate last week. But a last-minute lobbying
blitz by farm groups brought passage into question.
President Fernandez's legislative allies asked for a delay
in starting the debate, saying they needed more time to gather
the necessary votes.
"Support for the tax increase is now in doubt," Pedro
Apaolaza, vice president of the Rural Federations of Argentina,
or CRA, told local media.
He and other leaders of the country's main farm groups were
in La Plata to direct the lobbying effort.
Provincial farm minister Gustavo Arrieta said the tax hike
was justified. "Rural land values have not been revalued for 15
years while urban real estate values have been readjusted six
times over the last 10 years," he told reporters.
High world soy prices have helped jack up land values in
Argentina. But farmers, still hurting from a drought that
parched key Pampas growing areas in December and January, say
the tax increase would force some of them to sell their fields.
Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where
double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some
strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government
intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and
corn exports.
But Fernandez, who has feuded for years with the farm sector
over policies such as curbs on corn and wheat exports, would not
be able to force farmers to resume selling agricultural products
should the strike continue past Sunday.
Widespread farmer protests against soy export taxes
disrupted grain exports in 2008 and 2009. Those strikes rattled
the government of Fernandez, who nonetheless went on to win a
landslide re-election in 2011 based on strong growth in Latin
America's No. 3 economy.