UPDATE 1-Argentine dock strike slows 20 grains ships -union

* Grains powerhouse Argentina world's No.1 soyoil exporter

* Striking dockers say work shifts understaffed

* Port managers spokesman says situation "complicated"

* Farmers about to harvest 2011/12 soy, corn

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, March 7 About 20 grains vessels were slowed in Argentina on Wednesday, according to dock workers on strike since last week to demand fuller staffing of their shifts, a protest that could bog down key soy exports.

Sources in the SOMU labor union in the country's main agricultural shipping hub Rosario said the delays will continue as long as port authorities resist demands to put more workers on the job during busy docking shifts.

"We don't have anything to negotiate," said SOMU chief Omar Suarez. "They either assign the number of crew members that are necessary or the coast guard can do the work."

Argentina is a major world food supplier and farm revenue is important to the government's fiscal health. So port strikes in the South American country are followed by international grains traders and sovereign bondholders alike.

The work stoppage, called by SOMU on Thursday of last week, comes just as Argentine farmers were preparing to harvest corn and soy. Suarez said 18 to 20 vessels had dropped anchor at the mouth of Argentina's river ways, which lead to the country's huge grains terminals, waiting for the strike to end.

A spokesman for the CAPYM port managers' chamber said the situation was "complicated" and that no negotiations were set.

Grains exporters Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata, Vicentin, ACA, Noble and Louis Dreyfus operate in Rosario.

As global population grows to an estimated 9 billion by 2050, demand for food will nearly double, according to the United Nations. Argentina, with its vast and fertile Pampas, will be key to meeting that demand despite its tendency toward labor disruptions and policy uncertainty.

Some unions have close ties to President Cristina Fernandez, who was easily re-elected last year despite regular spats with farmers and orthodox economists who say her hard-to-predict, state-centric policies scare off investment.

Hefty wage demands, traditionally negotiated in March and April, are common as annual inflation is reported by private economists at more than 20 percent per year, one of the world's highest rates. Wall Street regularly accuses the government of publishing inaccurate consumer price data.

The country is the world's biggest exporter of soymeal, which is used as animal feed, and soyoil, used for cooking and in the booming biofuels sector. The Latin American country is also the No. 3 supplier of soybeans and a major corn exporter.

The government forecast this season's soy output at 43.5 million to 45 million tonnes. Government officials initially estimated a 2011/12 corn harvest of up to 30 million tonnes, but have since slashed that projection to 20.5 million to 22 million after a drought hit crops in the December-January dog days of the Southern Hemisphere summer.