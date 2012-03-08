Grain ships halted in Argentina, dockers walk off job

* Grains powerhouse Argentina world's No.1 soyoil exporter
* Dockers walk off the job, say work shifts understaffed
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, March 8 Crews needed to
guide ships through the ports of grains powerhouse Argentina
will stay off the job until more staff is assigned to work busy
docking shifts, a union leader said on Thursday.
The week-old walkout by the dockers has bogged down
shipments from the world's biggest supplier of soyoil, used for
cooking and in the booming international biofuels sector.
Argentina is also a major global provider of corn and soybeans.
Cargo ships cannot be moored in Argentina without the
specialized workers. So dozens of the giant-sized vessels have
had to drop anchor at the mouth of the country's river ways over
the last week, waiting for the labor dispute to end.
"The logistics companies don't want to put more crew members
on the job. But there are labor laws that they have to obey,"
said union chief Omar Suarez.
"We are not on strike, but neither can we be expected to
work 24-hour shifts without sleeping," he added. "As long as
there is a lack of crew on deck, we cannot do our jobs."
The dispute could further constrict the flow of corn and soy
out of Argentina, where crop prospects have already been dented
by a drought during the dog days of the Southern Hemisphere
summer in December and January.
Farm revenue is important to Argentina's fiscal health. So
port strikes in the country are followed by international grains
traders and sovereign bondholders alike.
Grains exporting giants Cargill, Bunge,
Molinos Rio de la Plata, Noble and Louis
Dreyfus operate in Argentina's main shipping hub of Rosario.
As global population grows to an estimated 9 billion by
2050, demand for food will nearly double, according to the
United Nations. Argentina will be key to meeting that demand
despite policy uncertainty and regular labor disruptions as
unions push for wage hikes in line with double-digit inflation.
Some labor unions have close ties to President Cristina
Fernandez, who was easily re-elected last year despite spats
with farmers and orthodox economists who say her
hard-to-predict, state-centric policies scare off investment.
The dockers walked off the job last week just as Argentine
growers were getting set to harvest their 2011/12 crops. U.S.
traders said a prolonged work stoppage could support grain and
soy futures on the Chicago Board of Trade.
"If it lasts," said Bill Nelson with Donane Advisory
Services in St. Louis, "then it becomes a bigger deal."