Argentina strike idles $500 mln in grains dockside

* Dockers say need more crew members, shorter hours
* Port service managers say union demands unrealistic
* More than $500 mln worth of grains pile up on docks
* Fail to reach a deal Monday, next formal meeting March 26
* Exporters, farmers hope strike ends before soy harvest
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Up to 85 cargo
ships sat idle along Argentina's waterways on Tuesday
and more than $500 million in soy and other grains piled up
dockside as port managers refused the demands of workers
striking for a 12th day running.
Agricultural powerhouse Argentina usually loads 200 million
tonnes of farm products per day. But the crews that guide
grains-hauling vessels into port walked off the job at the start
of the month to demand shorter and better-staffed shifts.
"We are ready to work but the companies will not assign the
necessary number of crew members," said union chief Omar Suarez,
reiterating demands for an eight-hour workday and that a fourth
crew member be assigned to each motor boat that goes out to
guide grains vessels to their docks.
Currently the crews work 12-hour shifts with three members
on board each of the motor boats, known locally as "lanchas".
Diego Lomban, lawyer and negotiator for Calaprac, the
chamber that represents docking service companies, said current
work conditions fall within Argentine labor laws. He said the
motor boats are too small to safely board a fourth crew member.
"They want more crew members and they want to work office
hours, which is not realistic," Lomban said. "Maritime work is
dynamic. When the cargo ship arrives at port, you have to work
it. You cannot keep the ship waiting while you change shifts."
Negotiators for both sides met at Argentina's Labor Ministry
on Monday, but no accord was reached. The next meeting at the
ministry is scheduled for March 26, although informal talks
could be held before then, Lomban said.
The strike has stopped shipments from Argentina's key grains
hub, Rosario. It has also frozen fuel and consumer goods imports
while paralyzing exports of copper, gold and other materials.
Farmers and exporters hope the strike ends before soy and
corn harvesting starts in earnest later this month.
Argentina is the world's biggest exporter of soyoil, used
for cooking and in the booming international biofuels sector,
and soymeal, used as animal feed. It is also the No. 2 global
supplier of corn after the United States and No. 3 in soybeans.
Each hour that cargo ships sit idle costs thousands of
dollars. The losses are passed through the commercial chain back
to Argentina's farmers, who are expected to end up paying most
of the costs related to the dockers' strike.
"The main risk is the temporary paralysis of commerce,
particularly the grains' trade, which has manifold
consequences," said Ignacio Labaqui, who analyses Argentina for
the New York-based consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
Soy - beans and derivatives - account for about half of
Argentina's export tax collection. Such taxes make up about 10
percent of total government revenues.
So far the fiscal impact has been muted since delayed grains
exports are expected to eventually be shipped out, said Carola
Sandy, a New York-based analyst at Credit Suisse.
"This strike is more likely to hurt farmers and exporters,
as it increases the cost of selling cereals and grains," she
said.
Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata
, Noble and Louis Dreyfus are among the grains
exporters that operate in Argentina.
The strike comes at a difficult time for President Cristina
Fernandez, whose popularity has begun to wobble as Argentina
gets hit by fallout from Europe's financial mess and lower
demand from key trade partners Brazil and China.
A skilled orator given to glamorous clothes and high heels,
Fernandez easily won re-election in October despite her frequent
spats with Wall Street analysts who say her policies give the
state too big a role in Argentina's economy.
But no one expects this to derail Argentina as a major
grains producer.
As global population grows to an estimated 9 billion by
2050, demand for food will nearly double, the United Nations
says. Argentina, with its 60 million hectare (148.3 million
acres) Pampas farm belt, will be key to meeting that demand.