中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 22:21 BJT

Strike halts Argentine grain exports for 3 days

BUENOS AIRES Aug 22 Argentine grain and vegetable oil exports have been halted for three days due to a walkout by port-side health inspectors demanding better wages, local shipping and trade chambers said on Wednesday.

