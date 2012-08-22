UPDATE 3-Three-day strike disrupts Argentine grain exports

* South American country is world's No. 3 soybean exporter

* Soymeal largely unaffected, soyoil seen more vulnerable

* Gov't health inspection service says no ships held up

* August a relatively slow month for Argentine grains ports

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 Argentine grain and vegetable oil exports are being disrupted due to a three-day walkout started on Wednesday by port-side health inspectors demanding better wages.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and the top supplier of soyoil, used in the booming biofuels sector.

The strike comes at a time of relatively low shipping activity, with August seeing the end of wheat planting. Corn goes into the ground in September and soy in October.

"Port activity is partially affected by the strike, which is being felt most in the terminals and processing plants that ship beans and oils," Gabriel Abo, manager of the San Lorenzo business chamber, told Reuters.

San Lorenzo is part of Argentina's main grains hub, Rosario.

The Senasa state health inspection service said, however, that no ships were being held up and that a skeleton crew was certifying products for export in the usual way, despite the strike by some of its employees.

"There are no ships halted at port terminals," Senasa said in a statement released late on Wednesday, adding that in key ports affected by the labor protest "a reduced service is in place to tend to grains exports."

While Argentina is also the world's top exporter of soymeal, those exports are mostly unaffected by the strike because they generally do not depend on the same permits as soybeans and soyoil.

Soymeal is used as cattle feed in emerging markets such as China, where a fast-growing middle class is acquiring a taste for beef steak.

"Senasa is involved in everything having to do with unprocessed grains. Those ships cannot load or unload," Guillermo Wade, head of Rosario's port and maritime chamber, said earlier in the day.

The level of Argentine grains supply is of interest to major global exporters such as Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd and Noble Group Ltd.

Hefty wage demands in the South American country are being fueled by annual inflation that private analysts estimate at more than 20 percent.

The high inflation rate has inspired tough wage negotiations even as the economy slows under the weight of government-imposed trade and currency controls as well as fallout from Europe's debt crisis.