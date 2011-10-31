UPDATE 4-Argentine truckers reach deal, end Rosario strike

* Gov't says nationwide minimum hauling tariff adopted
* Truck group FETRA had demanded guaranteed minimum tariff
* Grains shipments were unaffected by the strike
(Recasts, adds official confirmation)
By Nicolas Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 Argentine trucking
companies reached a deal on Monday to lift a strike that they
had called at the country's main grains hub Rosario.
The work stoppage was called last week but had not been in
force long enough to reduce exports from agricultural
powerhouse Argentina, which is the world's No. 1 supplier of
soyoil and soymeal and its No. 2 supplier of corn.
The FETRA group of trucking companies went on strike to
demand a guaranteed minimum hauling tariff in Buenos Aires
province. [ID:nN1E79Q1CM]
After failing to reach an agreement with the provincial
government, they extended the protest to the Rosario
agricultural hub in the neighboring province of Santa Fe.
"We have reached an agreement," Argentina's Transportation
Secretary Juan Pablo Schiavi told a news conference, saying
that the accord provides for "the implementation of a basic
nationwide minimum tariff for the grains transport sector."
Exports had not been slowed by the strike because export
companies had enough grains in reserve to keep shipments
moving.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Argentine soy, corn: link.reuters.com/cyb54s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Industry sources said last week that more trucks than usual
delivered grains to firms in Rosario as a precautionary measure
to bolster their already-abundant stocks.
Labor protests are common in Argentina, where double-digit
inflation has prompted demands for big pay increases.
In 2008 the farm sector rocked the government of President
Cristina Fernandez with massive strikes and roadblocks over a
grains tax increase that was eventually rescinded.
Tempers have cooled since then as the government takes a
more conciliatory stance toward the sector. Brisk economic
growth and high world grains prices have helped keep farmers'
protests to a minimum lately.
Fernandez won a landslide re-election on Oct. 23 with help
from many farming areas that once voted as a block against her,
although many growers continue to complain about soy export
taxes and state intervention in corn and wheat export markets.
Grains exporters Cargill [CARG.UL], Bunge (BG.N), Molinos
Rio de la Plata (MOL.BA), Vicentin, ACA, Noble (NOBG.SI) and
Louis Dreyfus operate in Rosario.
The strike had kept grains from being delivered to the
smaller ports of Quequen and Bahia Blanca in Buenos Aires
province, although exports were not affected.
(Additional reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Luis
Andres Henao and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)