UPDATE 5-Argentine soy-crushing workers end strike

* Workers walked off the job over year-end bonuses

* Dollar-hungry gov't orders end to work stoppage

* Workers, management meeting to negotiate a deal (Recasts and rewrites throughout with end of strike)

By Maximiliano Rizzi and Nicolas Misculin

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 A short-lived strike by Argentine soy-processing workers ended by government order on Thursday, after slowing activity at plants around the main grains hub of Rosario, a union leader said on Thursday.

"They decreed a mandatory conciliation for 15 days," Edgardo Quiroga, an official with the CGT labor union, told Reuters, meaning that workers have a bit more than two weeks to negotiate the year-end bonuses at the heart of the dispute.

The protest began late on Wednesday and lasted less than a full day.

Workers are demanding better pay packages in order to help them keep up with Argentina's galloping inflation rate. Union officials and company managers met late on Thursday at the Labor Ministry in Buenos Aires to try to hammer out a deal.

Earlier in the day, industry sources said the work stoppage disrupted some exporters' attempts to load grains and byproducts at several Rosario ports.

Argentina is the world's top soyoil and meal supplier, and almost all its soy exports are shipped from river ports in the area around the central city of Rosario.

An executive for one exporting company, who asked not to be named, said crushers had enough soy byproducts in reserve to keep shipments moving over the short term.

"For now, it's not affecting us," the executive said. "I calculate that a few days of strike will not affect exports because the plants have reserve stocks."

The government, eager to keep dollars flowing into the country in order to stop the recent diminishing of central bank reserves, was seen as well motivated to settle the dispute and keep exports on track, the export executive added.

As concern mounts about the world economy, capital flight is a worry for the government. Over the last week it has introduced a series of measures aimed at boosting dollar supplies while discouraging demand. [ID:nN1E7A00NA]

Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter after the United states, has benefited from soaring global food demand.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

World food price and Argentine soy, corn graphic:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Grains exporters Cargill [CARG.UL], Bunge ( BG.N ), Molinos Rio de la Plata ( MOL.BA ), Vicentin, ACA, Noble ( NOBG.SI ) and Louis Dreyfus operate in Rosario.

Pay strikes are common in Argentina as workers negotiate raises that reflect inflation, estimated by private economists at 25 percent, one of Latin America's highest rates.

The country's key farm sector rocked the government of President Cristina Fernandez with strikes and roadblocks in 2008 over a grains tax hike that was eventually rescinded.

Tempers have cooled since then as the government takes a more conciliatory stance toward the sector. Brisk economic growth and high world grains prices have helped keep farmers' protests to a minimum lately.

Fernandez won a landslide re-election on Oct. 23 with help from many farming areas that once voted as a block against her, although many growers continue to complain about soy export taxes and state intervention in corn and wheat export markets. (Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Jim Marshall)