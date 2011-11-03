版本:
UPDATE 5-Argentine soy-crushing workers end strike

 * Workers walked off the job over year-end bonuses
 * Dollar-hungry gov't orders end to work stoppage
 * Workers, management meeting to negotiate a deal
 (Recasts and rewrites throughout with end of strike)
 By Maximiliano Rizzi and Nicolas Misculin
 BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 A short-lived strike by
Argentine soy-processing workers ended by government order on
Thursday, after slowing activity at plants around the main
grains hub of Rosario, a union leader said on Thursday.
 "They decreed a mandatory conciliation for 15 days,"
Edgardo Quiroga, an official with the CGT labor union, told
Reuters, meaning that workers have a bit more than two weeks to
negotiate the year-end bonuses at the heart of the dispute.
 The protest began late on Wednesday and lasted less than a
full day.
 Workers are demanding better pay packages in order to help
them keep up with Argentina's galloping inflation rate. Union
officials and company managers met late on Thursday at the
Labor Ministry in Buenos Aires to try to hammer out a deal.
 Earlier in the day, industry sources said the work stoppage
disrupted some exporters' attempts to load grains and
byproducts at several Rosario ports.
 Argentina is the world's top soyoil and meal supplier, and
almost all its soy exports are shipped from river ports in the
area around the central city of Rosario.
 An executive for one exporting company, who asked not to be
named, said crushers had enough soy byproducts in reserve to
keep shipments moving over the short term.
 "For now, it's not affecting us," the executive said. "I
calculate that a few days of strike will not affect exports
because the plants have reserve stocks."
 The government, eager to keep dollars flowing into the
country in order to stop the recent diminishing of central bank
reserves, was seen as well motivated to settle the dispute and
keep exports on track, the export executive added.
 As concern mounts about the world economy, capital flight
is a worry for the government. Over the last week it has
introduced a series of measures aimed at boosting dollar
supplies while discouraging demand. [ID:nN1E7A00NA]
 Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter after the United
states, has benefited from soaring global food demand.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ 
 World food price and Argentine soy, corn graphic:  
 link.reuters.com/cyb54s  
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 Grains exporters Cargill [CARG.UL], Bunge (BG.N), Molinos
Rio de la Plata (MOL.BA), Vicentin, ACA, Noble (NOBG.SI) and
Louis Dreyfus operate in Rosario.
 Pay strikes are common in Argentina as workers negotiate
raises that reflect inflation, estimated by private economists
at 25 percent, one of Latin America's highest rates.
 The country's key farm sector rocked the government of
President Cristina Fernandez with strikes and roadblocks in
2008 over a grains tax hike that was eventually rescinded.
 Tempers have cooled since then as the government takes a
more conciliatory stance toward the sector. Brisk economic
growth and high world grains prices have helped keep farmers'
protests to a minimum lately.
 Fernandez won a landslide re-election on Oct. 23 with help
from many farming areas that once voted as a block against her,
although many growers continue to complain about soy export
taxes and state intervention in corn and wheat export markets.
 (Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Luis
Andres Henao; editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Jim
Marshall)

