Argentine farm province tries again for tax hike

* Buenos Aires governor faces stiff opposition to bill

* Farmers say proposed hike would wipe out profits

* Growers still hurting from December-January drought

* Farmers' protest strike not seen hurting exports, for now

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, May 17 Lawmakers loyal to the governor of Argentina's main grains-producing province tried for a second day on Thursday to pass a land tax hike, a plan that prompted a strike by drought-hit farmers who say it could tip them into insolvency.

Growers descended on the city of La Plata, capital of Buenos Aires province, to lobby against the tax increase. They accuse the province government of pandering to voters with a bill aimed at redistributing scant farm profits left by a December-January dry spell that chopped soy and corn yields.

Governor Daniel Scioli's tax plan is key to his efforts at improving provincial finances as he prepares for a possible 2015 presidential bid. Foreign investors view him as a relatively market-friendly alternative to the state-centric policies of second-term President Cristina Fernandez.

"We are working toward a fiscal system that allows for permanent investment in education, public health, road construction, housing, sewage and drinking water," Scioli told local television. "That is the context of today's debate."

But farm groups have come out in force, launching a last-minute lobbying blitz in La Plata that derailed debate over the tax hike bill on Wednesday, when the Chamber of Deputies had been expected to easily pass the measure.

In an unexpected blow to the governor, the provincial chamber failed to reach a quorum. Scioli's allies say they will try again on Thursday to debate and pass the measure, which was easily approved by the provincial Senate last week.

Argentina's economy has slowed under the weight of Europe's financial mess and slackening demand from key trade partner Brazil. Fernandez's budget forecasts 5.1 percent economic growth this year, down from 8.9 percent in 2011.

Fernandez's strongest supporters want to end the legal ban on third presidential terms. Scioli says he is interested in running for the top office, but only if Fernandez makes no move to change the constitution to allow her to run again.

Jose Ottavis, a Scioli loyalist in the lower chamber, said the tax bill is needed to reflect land value increases sparked by global food demand, which the United Nations expects will double by 2050. Argentina, with a fertile Pampas grains belt bigger than the size of France, will be a key supplier.

Ottavis criticized farm group leaders for pressuring lawmakers to stay away from the floor of the legislature on Wednesday, making quorum impossible. "This is permitting them to manage the agenda of the debate," he said.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal, much of it to China to feed cattle in its booming beef industry, and of soyoil, used for cooking and making biofuels. Buenos Aires produces most of the country's soy, corn and wheat.

Growers began a five-day strike on Wednesday, refusing to sell grains on the local market. The protest is not expected to affect exports. But if the tax hike goes through, more strikes could follow, possibly slowing international shipments.

Export companies with operations in Argentina - such as Cargill, Bunge and Noble - will watch to see if this week's commercial strike continues past Sunday or spreads to other farm provinces such as Cordoba and Santa Fe.

The Pampas was parched by a six-week dry spell in December and January that has reduced soy and corn yields, multiplying problems for farmers just starting to recover from an even worse drought in 2009. Farm groups say land taxes would rise by 300 percent in some cases under Scioli's bill.

Wall Street has its eye on Scioli as a possible successor to Fernandez, who shocked financial markets by nationalizing Argentina's private pension system in 2008 and this month took over the country's biggest oil company, YPF.

Although both politicians share the same Peronist party roots, some lawmakers are divided between the two.

Fernandez's most ardent supports see Scioli as too right wing to serve as her successor. Analysts said this could account for the fact that some Fernandez loyalists in the provincial lower chamber stayed away from the floor on Wednesday, resulting in the lack of a quorum and suspension of the session.

Buenos Aires wheat farmer David Hughes says the proposed increase in official land valuations would jack up fixed costs on a per acre basis, damaging an already bearish investment climate by punishing growers who want to expand their farms.

"The tax base increase would trigger other taxes as well. In some cases it would increase a tax paid on assets owned," Hughes said. "There are a lot of angry farmers, especially those who had not yet recovered from the 2009 drought before being hit by this past drought. More protests can be expected."