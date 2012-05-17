UPDATE 1-Argentina farm lobby blitz halts provincial tax hike

* Buenos Aires governor faces stiff opposition to measure * Farmers say proposed hike would wipe out profits * Growers still hurting from December-January drought * Farmers' strike not seen hurting exports, for now By Hugh Bronstein BUENOS AIRES, May 17 A last-minute lobbying blitz by farmers in Argentina's top grains-producing province stopped lawmakers from approving a tax increase that some growers said would force them to sell their fields. Buenos Aires provincial lawmakers loyal to presidential hopeful Gov. Daniel Scioli failed to assemble a quorum in the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday after two days of demonstrations and legislative arm-twisting by farmers in provincial capital La Plata. Angry soy, corn and wheat growers marched in the streets and called a five-day ban on local grain sales that started Wednesday to protest the bill, which they said would raise property taxes by up to 300 percent. It was a surprise setback for Scioli, who had been expected to easily pass the bill which he says is needed to cut his province's fiscal deficit. Wall street sees Scioli as Argentina's best hope for a business-friendly president to be elected in 2015, when two-term incumbent Cristina Fernandez is scheduled to step down. "They are not going to sink this proposal," Chamber of Deputies President Horacio Gonzalez told state media, saying he may try again next week to open debate on the measure. Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and its No. 2 corn supplier. It is also the top global exporter of soyoil, used in cooking and in the booming biofuels sector. Buenos Aires accounts for most of the country's grains output. Scioli says his tax bill is needed to reflect steep land value increases that have gone unrecorded by tax collectors over the last 15 years, while urban property owners have undergone a number of reassessments. Farmland prices have risen along with global food demand, which is expected by the United Nations to double by 2050 as world population hits 9 billion. Argentina, with a fertile Pampas grains belt bigger than the size of France, will be key to feeding an increasingly hungry world. But farm investment in Argentina lags that of its South American neighbors due to high uncertainty over policy. Argentina's economy is slowing under the weight of high inflation, Europe's financial mess and slackening demand from key trade partner Brazil. Fernandez's budget forecasts 5.1 percent growth this year, down from 8.9 percent in 2011. Fernandez's strongest supporters want to end the legal ban on third presidential terms. Scioli says he is interested in running for the top office, but only if Fernandez makes no move to change the constitution to allow another re-election. She is blamed by international investors for isolating Argentina with state-centric policies including import and foreign exchange curbs that have hurt business confidence. She has also drawn criticism for this month's nationalization of oil company YPF. Although Fernandez and Scioli share the same Peronist party roots, there are divisions between the two camps. Some of Fernandez's supporters see Scioli as too right wing to serve as her successor. His tax measure is aimed at raising about $600 million (2.68 billion pesos) in yearly revenue. Provincial Economy Minister Silvina Batakis denied claims that the planned increase would place a debilitating burden on growers and blamed the farm sector's aggressive lobbying for slowing the bill's progress. The grain-selling strike by growers is not expected to affect exports. But if the tax hike finally goes through, more strikes could follow, possibly slowing international shipments. Export companies with operations in Argentina, such as Cargill, Bunge and Noble, will watch to see if the commercial strike continues past Sunday or spreads to other farm provinces such as Cordoba and Santa Fe. The Pampas was parched by a six-week dry spell in December and January that has reduced soy and corn yields, conjuring up memories of an even worse drought in 2009. Buenos Aires wheat farmer David Hughes said the proposed increase in official land valuations would jack up fixed costs on a per-acre basis, damaging an already bearish investment climate by punishing growers who want to expand their farms. "The tax base increase would trigger other taxes as well. In some cases it would increase a tax paid on assets owned," Hughes said. "There are a lot of angry farmers, especially those who had not yet recovered from the 2009 drought before being hit by this past drought. More protests can be expected."