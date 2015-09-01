UPDATE 2-Argentina orders HSBC's local unit to name new president

(Adds HSBC statement in paragraph 6)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 Argentina's central bank on
Tuesday ordered HSBC Argentina to name a new president
and vice president within 24 hours, accusing the bank of failing
to establish necessary controls to prevent tax evasion and money
laundering.
Argentine authorities locked horns with HSBC in November
when they charged the bank with helping more than 4,000 clients
evade taxes by stashing their money in secret Swiss bank
accounts.
HSBC rejected the charge, but Argentina said in March it
wanted HSBC to repatriate $3.5 billion that Argentine tax
authorities said the bank had moved offshore.
The central bank said on Tuesday that HSBC's president,
Gabriel Martino, "had not directed the necessary measures to
mitigate and adequately address the prevention of money
laundering and the financing of terrorist activities."
HSBC has consistently said it respected Argentine law.
"HSBC Argentina continues to operate normally in the
country," it said in a statement, adding that it "will continue
to cooperate with the justice system and regulators."
Ricardo Echegaray, head of Argentina's AFIP tax agency,
called the central bank's move "positive". He said the bank's
clients who had moved money abroad through secret channels
should accept criminal liability and pay the taxes owed.
"They will have to recognize that together with Martino, and
the HSBC authorities here in Argentina, they looked to cheat
Argentina, to move funds abroad that they had never declared and
on which they had never paid taxes," Echegaray told a news
conference.
Argentina's central bank has the authority to revoke the
licenses of officials who legally represent commercial banks
before the financial regulator.
Europe's largest bank faces probes in several countries of
allegations it helped clients dodge taxes.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Dan
Grebler and Bernard Orr)