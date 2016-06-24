版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 21:35 BJT

Argentina 2016 inflation seen at 40 to 42 pct -finance minister

NEW YORK, June 24 Argentina will probably have inflation of 40 to 42 percent this year, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said in an address to investors in New York on Friday.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐