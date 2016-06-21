More Argentine companies eye initial public offerings

| BUENOS AIRES, June 21
BUENOS AIRES, June 21 Argentina could soon see a
boom in initial public offerings, investment bankers and market
sources said, thanks to economic reforms and a potential upgrade
of the country's "frontier market" status.
"We have a file of some 20 companies that are interested in
opening capital on the exchange as a way to raise funds," said
Emilio Ilac, executive manager of local investment bank Puente.
The companies would follow in the footsteps of Banco
Supervielle and Havanna, the maker of
Alfajores cookies that earlier this month raised $11.5 million
by listing its shares.
Before that, Argentina had not had an IPO since 2010.
Interest in going public is especially strong from companies
in the energy, agriculture and finance sectors, market sources
said.
The expected offerings are part of a broader pro-market
shift in Argentina as center-right President Mauricio Macri
works to open the country to investors and end isolation from
capital markets seven months into his term.
It comes amid a lull in IPOs elsewhere in Latin America and
in the United States.
Macri has cut subsidies and promised other austerity
measures to reduce the deficit in Latin America's third-largest
economy.
In April, Argentina paid holdout creditors that had refused
debt restructurings after a record 2002 default on some $9
billion, ending nearly a decade of messy litigation.
"Thanks to the agreement with holdouts, Argentina is
returning to the world," Adelmo Gabbi, president of the Buenos
Aires stock exchange, said in an interview.
Index provider MSCI Inc said last week it would include
Argentina's index in its 2017 annual market clarification review
for a potential upgrade to emerging market status. Argentina has
been classified as a frontier market since 2009.
The status upgrade would lead to near-immediate investments
in domestic assets of around $4 billion, a banking source told
Reuters.
"I'm sure the companies will come, because there is money
for them," Gabbi said.
Argentine billionaire Eduardo Eurnekian told Reuters in
January that he plans to publicly list four units of his
Corporacion America this year, including his airport business,
an energy firm, a microchip-making business and an agri-industry
unit.
Some 100 companies are now listed on the Buenos Aires
exchange, down from 364 in its heyday in the 1970s.
(Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)