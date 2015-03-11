版本:
LAN Argentina workers strike, domestic flights cancelled: media

BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Maintenance workers at LAN Argentina, a unit of Chile based LATAM airlines, went on strike on Wednesday forcing the cancellation of all domestic flights during the morning, local media reported.

The airline could not immediately be reached for comment. The website of Argentina Airports 2000, the company which operates most of the country's airports, showed all LAN Argentina flights on Wednesday morning as cancelled.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Heavens)
