BRIEF-Hologic announces Q2 revenue $715.4 million
* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Maintenance workers at LAN Argentina, a unit of Chile based LATAM airlines, went on strike on Wednesday forcing the cancellation of all domestic flights during the morning, local media reported.
The airline could not immediately be reached for comment. The website of Argentina Airports 2000, the company which operates most of the country's airports, showed all LAN Argentina flights on Wednesday morning as cancelled.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00; qtrly revenue $23.7 million versus $25 million last year Source text: [http://bit.ly/2plj0i4]
NEW YORK, May 10 European and emerging markets equities are more attractive than U.S. equities, and volatility in stock markets is "insanely low," influential investor and head of DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach told Reuters on Wednesday. Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at DoubleLine, and is known as the "Bond King" on Wall Street, said Europe and emerging markets are "significantly cheaper" on a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book basis.