UPDATE 2-LAN Argentina flight workers ordered back to work by government

(Updates with union statement)
BUENOS AIRES Dec 23 A Buenos Aires airport
reported domestic flight delays after LAN Argentina airline
workers walked off the job on Tuesday only to be quickly ordered
back by the government, which ordered wage negotiations to take
place at the labor ministry.
LAN Argentina workers went on strike mid-morning over
demands for a 40 percent pay increase driven by high inflation
in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
LAN Argentina, a unit of Chile-based LATAM Airlines
, works from airport Aeroparque Jorge Newbery.
Airport authority information showed there had been some
flight delays. The airline said its operations were functioning
normally by midday.
The labor ministry ordered both sides to negotiate a
settlement, mandating that the airline keep operating while the
talks go on. Sergio Mercau, spokesman for the APA aeronautic
workers union, said meetings between workers and management were
being held at the labor ministry's offices.
Aeroparque Jorge Newberry features mainly domestic flights
as well as international flights to nearby countries. Another
airport, Ezeiza, is Buenos Aires' hub for foreign routes.
"With respect to the work stoppage announced today by a
group of workers, operations are absolutely normal," LAN said in
a statement.
Labor relations are touchy in Argentina, where pay increases
lag the country's soaring inflation rate, which some private
economists estimate is around 40 percent, far higher than
official estimates.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, W
Simon and Andrew Hay)