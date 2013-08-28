Argentine court suspends LAN hangar eviction -source

BUENOS AIRES Aug 28 An Argentine court has
frozen an order to evict LATAM Airlines' LAN Argentina
unit from its hangar at the Buenos Aires city airport, a source
with knowledge of the dispute said on Wednesday.
The decision will allow LAN Argentina to carry on using the
hangar at Aeroparque, after airport authorities last week gave
LAN 10 days to vacate because it was not a state airline, a move
which LAN said would put its Argentine domestic operations at
risk.
"The court decision is confirmed," the source, who preferred
not to be identified, told Reuters after an earlier media
report.
Santiago-based LATAM was formed in a merger last year OF
Chile's flagship LAN and Brazil's TAM. LAN Argentina is the main
competitor of Argentina's flagship carrier, Aerolineas
Argentinas, which was nationalized in 2008.
LATAM Airlines declined to comment on the case, but
said that LAN's chief executive, Ignacio Cueto, will travel to
Argentina in order to meet with the country's deputy economy
minister, Axel Kicillof, on Thursday.