LATAM Airlines mulls legal action against Argentine hangar order

SANTIAGO Aug 21 Latin America's LATAM Airlines Group SA is weighing legal action after Argentine authorities ordered the carrier to vacate its hangar at Buenos Aires' Aeroparque airport within 10 calendar days.

LATAM, the region's largest carrier, considers the decision "illegitimate," said Roberto Alvo, vice-president for strategic planning and development, during a conference call to discuss earnings.

