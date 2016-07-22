Argentina buys 6 LNG cargoes mostly from trading firms in tender-sources

MILAN, July 22 Argentina's state-run energy firm Enarsa has purchased six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes as part of a recent tender from Vitol, Gunvor, Trafigura and Iberdrola, trade sources said.

Vitol will deliver three cargoes in total, with two heading for the Bahia Blanca terminal and one earmarked for Escobar's river-terminal on the Parana River, traders said.

Trafigura and Gunvor will deliver one cargo apiece to Bahia Blanca, with Iberdrola sending one cargo to Escobar, they said.

Transaction levels for all cargoes were concluded above $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), with Escobar cargoes fetching a premium due to more difficult technical requirements.

The price levels mark a jump on spot LNG prices reported last week at $5.75 per mmBtu.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas)