Argentina buys 6 LNG cargoes mostly from trading firms in tender-sources

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
MILAN, July 22 Argentina's state-run energy firm Enarsa has purchased six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes as part of a recent tender from Vitol, Gunvor, Trafigura and Iberdrola, trade sources said.
Vitol will deliver three cargoes in total, with two heading for the Bahia Blanca terminal and one earmarked for Escobar's river-terminal on the Parana River, traders said.
Trafigura and Gunvor will deliver one cargo apiece to Bahia Blanca, with Iberdrola sending one cargo to Escobar, they said.
Transaction levels for all cargoes were concluded above $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), with Escobar cargoes fetching a premium due to more difficult technical requirements.
The price levels mark a jump on spot LNG prices reported last week at $5.75 per mmBtu.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.