版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五 21:13 BJT

Argentine peso opens 3.74 pct weaker at 13.90 per dollar

BUENOS AIRES Dec 18 Argentina's peso opened 3.74 percent weaker on Friday at 13.90 per U.S. dollar, market sources said, the day after the government prompted a 26.55 percent devaluation by lifting foreign exchange controls.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐