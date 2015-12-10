Macri's challenge: Restore Argentina's long-lost economic power

| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 10 Mauricio Macri takes over
as president of Argentina on Thursday, promising to harness its
vast natural resources and jettison populist policies to revive
an economy that has for decades fallen short of its potential.
If he gets it right, investment could stream into the
country, given its Pampas grains belt, promising technology
sector, highly educated work force and some of the world's
juiciest shale oil deposits.
Outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez is from the populist
tradition of Juan Domingo Peron, and his iconic wife Evita, who
expanded the reach of the state in the 1940s.
During her eight years in power Fernandez ring-fenced
Argentina with protectionist trade policies meant to bolster
local industry. She increased welfare spending at a time when
millions of Argentines needed help climbing out of poverty after
a devastating 2002 economic crisis.
Aided by high world grains prices, her first years in power
saw strong economic growth. But the end of the commodities boom
combined with heavy government spending and currency controls to
hit growth and send inflation soaring to well above 20 percent.
Macri, a conservative businessman and mayor of Buenos Aires,
won the presidential election last month by pledging to ease
trade and currency controls and give the free market a chance.
"The only way to fight poverty is to create more jobs," he
said, emphasizing the bigger role the private sector is to play.
The enmity between Fernandez and Macri has risen to the
point where Fernandez and her allies say they would not attend
Macri's inauguration.
Supporters say the changes he will bring in are long
overdue, but he will have to tread carefully if he is to cut
state spending to sustainable levels without pushing the
troubled economy into recession.
SHARES SOARING
"With the resources this country has, there's no reason for
our economy to be stalled or imports to be blocked," said
Teresita Ugolini, a 70-year-old cosmetologist who remembers the
open export policies that once transferred the wealth of the
Pampas to the cosmopolitan boulevards of Buenos Aires.
In 1930, Argentina was the world's No. 6 economy with a
gross domestic product bigger than the rest of Latin America
combined, but financial mismanagement and political instability
in recent decades have caused one crisis after another.
Macri wants to light a fire under exports by letting the
overvalued peso currency weaken, and to settle a
politically sensitive lawsuit filed by U.S. hedge funds who are
demanding full repayment of debt Argentina defaulted on in 2002.
A settlement would open up much-needed international bond
financing, and Macri's team knows its way around Wall Street.
Incoming finance minister Alfonso Prat-Gay was global head
of foreign-exchange research at JP Morgan before leading
Argentina's central bank from 2002 to 2004.
The local Merval stock index has risen 17 percent
since Macri did better than expected in the first round of the
presidential election and then went on to beat the candidate
from Fernandez's party in a run-off.
Continued optimism depends on quick action on issues like
closing a 50 percent gap between the official and black market
currency exchange rates, and freeing up farm exports.
Corn and wheat planting have been stunted by export quotas
meant to control local food prices. Farmers say the quotas kill
profitability by over-supplying the local grains market.
Macri says he will immediately ditch the quotas. He also
vows to eliminate export taxes on corn and wheat while steadily
lowering a levy on soy exports.
"Macri needs to get some immediate points on the board to
justify the confidence that exists on things like exchange rate
unification and elimination of farm export taxes," said Gary
Kleiman, of Kleiman International Consultants in Washington.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin; Editing by Kieran
Murray)