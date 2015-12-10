UPDATE 1-Macri's challenge: Restore Argentina's long-lost economic power

(Adds analyst quote, row over handover ceremony)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 10 Mauricio Macri takes over
as president of Argentina on Thursday, promising to harness its
vast natural resources and jettison populist policies to revive
an economy that has for decades fallen short of its potential.
If he gets it right, investment could stream into the
country, given its Pampas grains belt, promising technology
sector, highly educated work force and some of the world's
juiciest shale oil deposits.
Macri won the presidential election last month by pledging
to ease trade and currency controls and give the free market a
chance after heavy state control of the economy under outgoing
leader Cristina Fernandez.
He will take the oath of office at midday local time (1500
GMT) in a ceremony Fernandez has refused to attend after a row
over where Macri is to receive the presidential sash and
ceremonial baton.
It will be the first time since the 1983 end of Argentina's
military dictatorship that a president has not attended the
inauguration of an elected successor.
Fernandez wanted to hand the sash and baton to Macri in
Congress. He decided to hold that part of the handover later, at
the presidential palace, and Fernandez refused.
"Everything about this transition has been abnormal, even by
Argentine standards," said political analyst Ignacio Labaqui,
referring to Fernandez's refusal to share normal transition
information with Macri in the run-up to the inauguration.
In a farewell speech to supporters late Wednesday, Fernandez
expressed outrage at Macri for seeking a court injunction
affirming that her term ends at midnight.
"I can't speak long because at midnight I turn into a
pumpkin," she quipped.
MARKETS RISING
Macri supporters say the changes he will bring in are long
overdue, but he will have to tread carefully if he is to cut
state spending to sustainable levels without pushing the
troubled economy into recession.
"With the resources this country has, there's no reason for
our economy to be stalled or imports to be blocked," said
Teresita Ugolini, a 70-year-old cosmetologist who remembers the
open export policies that once transferred the wealth of the
Pampas to the cosmopolitan boulevards of Buenos Aires.
In 1930, Argentina was the world's No. 6 economy with a
gross domestic product bigger than the rest of Latin America
combined, but financial mismanagement and political instability
in recent decades have caused one crisis after another.
Fernandez leaves office loved by many for having boosted
welfare spending as the country was still climbing out of
poverty caused by a devastating 2002 economic crisis.
Aided by high world grains prices, her first years in power
saw strong economic growth. But the end of the commodities boom,
combined with heavy government spending and currency controls
hurt growth and sent inflation soaring to well above 20 percent.
Macri hopes to light a fire under exports by letting the
overvalued peso currency weaken, and to settle a
politically sensitive lawsuit filed by U.S. hedge funds who are
demanding full repayment of debt Argentina defaulted on in 2002.
A settlement would open up much-needed international bond
financing, and Macri's team knows its way around Wall Street.
The local Merval stock index has surged 17 percent
since late October. Continued market optimism will depend on
quick action to narrow a 50 percent gap between the official and
black market currency exchange rates, and to free up farm
exports in part by slashing export taxes.
"Macri needs to get some immediate points on the board to
justify the confidence that exists," said Gary Kleiman, of
Kleiman International Consultants in Washington.
