2012年 12月 14日

Argentina says signs car trade deal with Mexico

BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 Argentina has signed a deal to import up to $600 million of automobiles from Mexico annually, duty free, a top Argentine official told local radio on Friday.

The deal will last three years, Industry Minister Debora Giorgi said.

