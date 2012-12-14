Argentina says close to new auto pact with Mexico-report

MEXICO CITY Dec 13 Argentina is close to
sealing a new automobile trade deal with Mexico that could help
revive trade between two of Latin America's top economies,
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Thursday,
according to a report.
The South American country pulled out of an auto trade pact
in June after Brazil, the region's biggest economy, renegotiated
a similar trade deal with Mexico, where global automakers have
been ramping up operations in recent years.
Argentina and Mexico are "closing a new automobile deal ...
very, very important," Fernandez said, according to the
country's official news agency Telam.
Mexico's and Argentina's economy ministers called a news
conference in Mexico City on Friday.
In March Argentina said it planned to seek more favorable
terms to the previous pact, known as ACE-55, aiming to follow in
the footsteps of Brazil, which forced Mexico in March to accept
concessions limiting the number of Mexican auto exports.
However, Mexico refused to renegotiate with Argentina,
leading to an end to the pact in June and a further
deterioration in trade negotiations as Mexico complained to the
World Trade Organization over other restrictions in Argentina.
Argentina posted a $1 billion trade deficit with Mexico in
vehicles in 2011. Volkswagen, Renault,
Nissan, Honda and Chrysler had increased
shipments into Argentina.
Fernandez's administration has enacted a series of polices
that have prompted accusations of protectionism.
In August, Mexico launched a trade dispute against Argentina
at the WTO regarding import licensing rules established by the
South American nation, which critics say amount to a blanket
restriction on imports.
Argentina's center-left government tightened controls on
imports and foreign-exchange purchases to improve its balance of
trade, which is crucial to boosting international reserves used
to pay debt.