UPDATE 1-Argentine farmers take Monsanto seed complaint to regulators

(Adds Monsanto statement)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 12 Argentina's main farm group
on Friday took complaints against Monsanto Co to local
regulators, accusing the company of abusing its dominant
position in the market by ordering exporters to inspect soy
cargos for second-generation genetically modified seeds.
Monsanto's Intacta soybeans have a gene that allows the
soybean plant to protect itself against crop-devouring worms.
The Argentine Rural Society, or SRA, which represent medium-
to large-scale producers, filed the complaint before the
National Commission for the Defense of Competition, or CNDC. The
SRA argues that under local law farmers must pay for Monsanto
technology only at the time they originally buy seeds.
The company wants them to pay to plant second-generation
seeds produced on the farm with Intacta technology.
Argentina's previous government, which left office in
December when President Mauricio Macri was sworn in, argued that
Monsanto should only collect royalties upon the initial purchase
of Intacta seeds.
"The system instituted by Monsanto is an abuse of the
company's dominant position in the market," the SRA said in a
statement.
Monsanto said it is cooperating with the investigation.
"We conduct our business in an honest, transparent, and
respectful manner, and we trust that the CNDC will understand
this when it completes its investigation," the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan Grebler)