UPDATE 1-Argentina's Neuquen province eyes bond sale

(Adds details)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - Argentina's gas-rich province of
Neuquen has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange
meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US
dollar bond sale, according to one of the lead managers.
The meetings from September 16-21 will take place in London,
Boston, New York and a fourth location still to be determined.
The potential notes, which will be sold to international
investors in 144A/Reg S format, would be secured by gas
royalties.
Omar Gutierrez, Neuquen's elected governor, and Marcos
Koopmann, the president of Banco Provincia del Neuquen, will
attend the meetings.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison
and Marc Carnegie)