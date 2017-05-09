Odebrecht presents Argentina plea deal offer

BUENOS AIRES May 9 Brazilian construction firm
Odebrecht said it presented a leniency deal offer to Argentine
judges on Tuesday as it seeks to settle investigations of its
use of bribes to help secure lucrative contracts across Latin
America.
In December, Odebrecht and petrochemical subsidiary Braskem
SA settled with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities
a record fine of $3.5 billion. In that settlement, Odebrecht
admitted to bribing officials in 12 countries, including $35
million in Argentina between 2007 and 2014.
The Dominican Republic approved the terms of a plea deal,
including a $184 million fine, in April. Odebrecht is also
negotiating deals in Panama, Colombia and Peru.
"A broad and efficient collaboration agreement has been
submitted to the Argentine Federal Justice system similar to
those concluded by judicial authorities of Brazil, Switzerland,
the United States and the Dominican Republic," Odebrecht said in
an e-mailed statement.
Sergio Rodriguez, one of the prosecutors involved in the
Odebrecht investigation in Argentina, confirmed the offer had
been presented. In a late March interview, Rodriguez told
Reuters Argentina lacked a legal mechanism for companies to
reach leniency agreements, likely complicating a deal.
President Mauricio Macri's administration has asked Congress
to pass a bill that would allow companies to be punished for
corruption and also enable them to sign leniency agreements.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Nicolas Misculin; Editing
by Dan Grebler)