Argentine prosecutor sees difficulty in Odebrecht leniency deal

BUENOS AIRES, March 29 Brazilian construction
firm Odebrecht's efforts to seek a leniency deal in Argentina
are limited under the country's laws, an Argentine prosecutor
investigating corruption allegations said on Wednesday.
After striking a deal with U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors in
December in which it paid fines and admitted to paying hundreds
of millions of dollars of bribes in 12 countries, Odebrecht has
been trying to sign additional pacts across Latin America.
"The intention of the company is to reach an agreement, but
there is no legal mechanism for companies," prosecutor Sergio
Rodriguez told Reuters. "There are difficulties due to the lack
of legislation."
President Mauricio Macri's administration has asked Congress
to pass a bill that would allow companies to be punished for
corruption and also enable them to sign leniency agreements.
Rodriguez said it would be easier to reach an agreement
reducing penalties for individual executives who cooperate with
the investigation in Argentina under the so-called repentance
law.
Odebrecht said in an e-mailed statement it was advancing
toward agreements in other countries in Latin America. Odebrecht
has adopted measures to improve its commitment to ethical
business practices and improve transparency, the statement said.
Rodriguez said Brazilian prosecutors would send relevant
information from their investigation to Argentina in June.
Unlike in Peru, Odebrecht has not been banned from
participating in future infrastructure projects in Argentina.
