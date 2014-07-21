COLUMN-Flirting with default, Argentina enjoys oil drilling boom: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 21 Holders of Argentina's defaulted
debt and their supporters have warned the country risks being
frozen out from international capital markets unless it finds a
way to solve its legal problems by the July 30 deadline.
But away from the bad-tempered litigation in U.S. courts,
which has dominated the news about Argentina for months, the
country is experiencing an oil drilling boom as international
companies seek to cash on its huge shale resources.
In June, there was an average of 107 rigs drilling for oil
or gas in the country, the highest number operating since
records began in 1982, and more than double the number at the
start of 2012, according to oil field services company Baker
Hughes (Chart 1).
Most were hunting for oil rather than gas. Oil-based
exploration accounts for most of the increase in activity since
the start of 2012 (Chart 2).