COLUMN-Why Argentina is most attractive shale play outside US: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 3 Cristina Fernandez, president of
Argentina, is the sort of populist political leader financial
markets love to hate.
For business interests and the media, she has become an
archetypal villain, a symbol of everything that has gone wrong
with the country's economy over the last century.
Extreme political polarisation, serial defaults,
devaluations, hyper-inflation and expropriations of foreign
property, culminating in the nationalisation of oil company YPF
in 2012 and a standoff with the U.S. courts over unpaid foreign
debts in 2014 - Argentina's economic dysfunction is legendary.
The country remains frozen out of foreign debt markets while
its lawyers argue about how to pay restructured bond holders
without also paying investors who refused to participate in the
restructuring.
The federal government enforces strict controls on imports
as well as the export of capital and earnings to protect
Argentina's meagre foreign exchange reserves.
Relations between the government and much of the business
community and foreign investors can best be described as
confrontational.
In the energy sector, oil and gas production has stagnated
over the past two decades as consumption has grown, adding to
pressure on the balance of payments.
Oil output has been falling, from a peak of more than
900,000 barrels per day in 1998 to a little over 700,000 bpd in
2013, and Argentina became a net petroleum importer in 2012.
In the foothills of the Andes, however, the country has
world-class shale resources in the Neuquen Basin's Vaca Muerta
(Dead Cow) and Los Molles formations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates
Argentina has the world's fourth-largest technically recoverable
shale oil resources at around 27 billion barrels, putting it
behind only Russia, the United States and China.
The government recently updated the energy laws to ease
exchange controls for investors in the oil and gas sector,
harmonise treatment across provinces and provide more favourable
fiscal terms.
Many observers remain sceptical, however, about whether
shale can be successfully developed without a fundamental change
in the business climate.
"Flogging a Dead Cow" was the headline of an article that
appeared in the Economist magazine in July 2013, typical of the
attitude of the international media.
But there is another side to the story, which suggests
Argentina could be one of the first large shale plays outside
the United States ("Flirting with default, Argentina enjoys
drilling boom" July 21).
FOLLOW THE DRILLING
There are more rigs drilling for oil and gas in the country
than at any time in the last 30 years, according to oilfield
services company Baker Hughes. With over 100 rigs operating in
September, the number of rigs has doubled since 2009. (link.reuters.com/jew33w)
There is more drilling activity in Argentina than anywhere
else except the United States, Canada, Russia, China, Saudi
Arabia and India.
In 2013, U.S. oil major Chevron signed a deal with
YPF on a drilling programme across 5,000 acres in the
Neuquen Basin.
In total, they drilled 109 wells in 2013, and the drilling
plan includes a further 140 wells in 2014, according to Chevron.
In a conference call with investors on Aug. 1, the company
disclosed it had 19 active rigs in the first half of the year
and had already drilled 89 wells.
"Chevron is pleased with our initial results in the Vaca
Muerta," Chevron's exploration chief told analysts. "Drilling
results have identified two sweet spots where we are focusing
our activity. In one of these areas we have commenced a
horizontal (drilling) programme."
He continued, "We have seen a production uptick, which gives
us confidence that we will deliver the growth we anticipated
when we entered this play."
Other smaller North American exploration and production
companies also have active drilling programmes in the Vaca
Muerta.
Of course, all these exploration and production companies
are very bullish about the play's future. But it would be a
mistake to write off their enthusiasm entirely.
Vaca Muerta has made faster progress than other shale plays
in Poland and China.
WORLD CLASS RESOURCE
The play remains speculative from a regulatory and political
perspective. But the geology is favourable (with hundreds of
feet of thick organic-rich marine shale). Neuquen has a long
history of conventional production as well as existing pipelines
to Buenos Aires.
Neuquen was labelled "geologically perhaps the best shale
basin outside North America", by Advanced Resources
International, the consultants who conducted the landmark
assessment of 137 shale plays around the world on behalf of the
U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA/ARI World Shale Gas
and Shale Oil Resource Assessment," July 17, 2013).
Vaca Muerta's potential has already drawn strong interest
from investors willing to separate Argentina's oil potential
from its political and economic turbulence.
In August 2014, it was disclosed that billionaire hedge fund
investor George Soros had more than doubled his stake in YPF to
3.5 percent.
Sceptics in the business community, politics and the media
question whether the Vaca Muerta's potential can ever be
realised under the current administration.
But Cristina Fernandez's administration has favoured shale
production. In any event, Argentina's next presidential election
is due in October 2015, and she is term-limited from seeking
immediate re-election.
With record drilling already underway, good quality shale
resources, support from local government and strong interest
from outside investors such as Chevron and Soros, it would be
foolish to write off Argentina's potential as one of the first
major shale plays outside of North America.
Argentina is a high-risk venture and definitely not for the
faint-hearted. But big rewards in the oil industry come from
taking big risks. There are no low-risk options.
The dangers in Argentina are no worse than alternatives -
such as China's Sichuan basin, Russia's Bazhenov shale, or
drilling in Iraq, Sudan, Arctic waters or off the coast of
Africa.
Sceptics usually miss new resource plays. The naysayers
predicted that Texas's Barnett shale and North Dakota's Bakken
would soon fizzle out because shale production was not
sustainable.
In contrast to Sichuan, Bazhenov or the Arctic, let alone
Britain's onshore shale deposits, hundreds of wells have already
been sunk into the Vaca Muerta and are already producing oil.
Given its superb geology, Vaca Muerta remains one of the
most promising plays around the world for investors willing to
look through the extremely polarised commentary to assess the
underlying risks and conditions.
(editing by Jane Baird)