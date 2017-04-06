Pan American Silver 'optimistic' Argentine mine may re-open

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 Canadian miner Pan
American Silver is "optimistic" that it can negotiate
the reopening of its Navidad mine, which was closed by officials
in the Argentine province of Chubut, the company's Chairman Ross
Beaty said on Thursday.
The project has been on hold since 2013 when it ran afoul of
provincial rules banning the use of cyanide in open-pit mining.
Chubut, in Argentina's mineral-rich Patagonia region, is one
of seven Argentine provinces that ban both cyanide and open-pit
mining on their territory.
"I remain optimistic that we will find a solution that works
for the government of Chubut," Beaty told Reuters on the
sidelines of a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Buenos
Aires.
"I would like to see that they give us the benefit of the
doubt, let us proceed and if we have problems, if we really are
hurting the water or the air or the people, shut us down, close
the mine. If that happens I understand, but it's not going to
happen," he added.
Pan American Silver is set to invest $1 billion in the
Navidad mine if Chubut authorities give the go-ahead, Beaty
added.
"Every year for at least 20 years, the mine will generate
about $400 million of revenue, most of which will stay in
Argentina," the executive added.
